Odell Beckham -- Special Guest Dancer at Young Thug Concert (VIDEOS)

Odell Beckham got to live out one of his life goals this weekend -- he was a FEATURED DANCER at a huge concert.
The NY Giants star was at the Young Thug/Drake show in England over the weekend -- when Thug invited him up onstage to be a featured dancer during for one of his songs.
Odell jumped all over the opportunity and danced his face off.
Go Best Friend Go Best Friend Go feat. @OBJ_3 | 🎥 @WhoIsGLP pic.twitter.com/J1xkMirW6L— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 12, 2017
After the show, Odell kicked it with soccer superstar Paul Pogba and continued to dance.
Maybe it's just cardio training?