Odell Beckham -- Special Guest Dancer at Young Thug Concert (VIDEOS)

Odell Beckham Special Guest Dancer ... at Young Thug Concert

Breaking News

Odell Beckham got to live out one of his life goals this weekend -- he was a FEATURED DANCER at a huge concert.

The NY Giants star was at the Young Thug/Drake show in England over the weekend -- when Thug invited him up onstage to be a featured dancer during for one of his songs.

Odell jumped all over the opportunity and danced his face off.

After the show, Odell kicked it with soccer superstar Paul Pogba and continued to dance.

Maybe it's just cardio training?