'The Bachelorette' Picks Black Woman For First Time

Finally, a black contestant will be handing out the roses -- multiple sources say Rachel Lindsay will be the next 'Bachelorette.'

Rachel is currently 1 of the 6 women still vying for Nick Viall on "The Bachelor," so this is kind of a spoiler -- but The Hollywood Reporter says she'll be calling the shots next time around. It marks the first time a black contestant will be the lead in 21 'Bachelor' seasons and 12 'Bachelorette' seasons.

Our own Bach Nation sources confirmed Rachel -- an attorney from Texas -- is getting the nod ... which seems like super bad news for Nick, and great news for a bunch of yet-to-be-named dudes.

The one thing we'd just about guarantee is she won't find true love. It's beyond rare on these shows.