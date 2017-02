The Game Sorry, Beyonce ... Adele Deserved To Win

EXCLUSIVE

Watching Beyonce and Adele go head-to-head at the Grammys is like watching Roger Federer play Novak Djokovic, Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier ... at least that's the way The Game sees it.

The Game skipped the Grammys -- he wasn't nominated -- but he did weigh in on Adele beating Queen Bey for the night's top 3 honors Sunday on his way into Playhouse in Hollywood.

Game also makes it clear ... Grammys ain't his thing.