Wolfgang Puck Dishes Up F-Bomb On HSN

Wolfgang Puck dropped the f-bomb like it was fresh meat on a grill while he was live on HSN.

Wolfgang was promoting his own 14-piece cookware, and its low low price ... when he expressed shock at how much the competition charges. It was quick, and it was late Saturday night ... so maybe no one noticed.

Clearly, someone's a little slow on the censor button over at HSN.