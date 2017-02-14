Harrison Ford Misses Runway ... FAA Investigates

Breaking News

Harrison Ford is under federal investigation for landing his private plane on a taxiway and coming too close to a passenger jet.

Ford was on final approach at John Wayne Airport in Orange County Monday when he mistook a taxiway for the runway. He flew his single engine Aviat Husky over an American Airlines 737 loaded with passengers and then landed on the taxiway.

After Ford landed he radioed the tower, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

NBC News first reported the incident.

The 74-year-old actor/pilot was involved in a scary 2015 plane crash on a Santa Monica golf course. He was badly injured but recovered.