Donald Trump Used in Mexican Wrestling League for Ultimate Heel Move

President Trump has a starring role in a Mexican wrestling league. Yeah, you read that right.

Sam Adonis, an American who's wrestling in the CMLL (think WWE with more flavor), stepped into the ring in Mexico City the other night ... waving an American flag with Donald Trump's face. For good measure, he also plastered POTUS all over his tights.

We're not sure ... but we think Sam might be playing the villain.

Far as we know, he made it out of the arena alive that night.