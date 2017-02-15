Kanye West Yeezy Season 5 Whole Lotta Models ... No Kanye

Kanye West just revealed his latest line in the Yeezy collection ... but the rapper was noticeably absent from the show.

West's Season 5 just premiered during NYFW, and unlike many previous Yeezy shows, the setup was low-key. Models stood under a spotlight, one at a time, in mostly functional outfits. Another big change? Kanye, who usually joins the models onstage, was a no-show.

He was most likely just watching from backstage -- considering Kim was sitting front row -- but it's odd spotlight-loving 'Ye didn't show face.

Bottom line -- less Kanye, less spandex this year.