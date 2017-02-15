Nick Cannon Still Reppin' 'AGT' After Saying 'I Quit'

Nick Cannon's done with "America's Got Talent," but their advertising department did not get the memo.

The 'AGT' Auditions Twitter account just plugged audience tickets for the live auditions -- during which Nick typically mingles with performers -- and the promo still features Cannon with the caption, "Returning for Season 12."

Nick's made it clear he's not coming back because he's pissed at how he's been treated ... so it's probably time to crank out a new image.

Maybe something with Ryan Seacrest instead?