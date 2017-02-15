U.S. State Department Drops Hundreds of Thousands on Silverware

2/15/2017 12:40 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0214_american_embassy-scroll_composite-2bThe U.S. State Department is out to entertain the world, and when it comes to silverware it's sparing no expense.

Lenox Holdings just snagged a State Dept. contract for $71.7k to provide "elegant yet graceful formal table settings that reflect American standards ... for official entertaining of foreign dignitaries."

Lenox carves "Embassy Scroll" patterns on the handles.

The company got a similar contract from the State Dept. in August for $284,000. Lots of knives and forks.

The silverware will go around the globe to embassies around the world. A State Dept. official tells us with 400 locations, they have to constantly replenish and add silverware to the existing stock.