U.S. State Department Drops Hundreds of Thousands on Silverware

EXCLUSIVE

The U.S. State Department is out to entertain the world, and when it comes to silverware it's sparing no expense.

Lenox Holdings just snagged a State Dept. contract for $71.7k to provide "elegant yet graceful formal table settings that reflect American standards ... for official entertaining of foreign dignitaries."

Lenox carves "Embassy Scroll" patterns on the handles.

The company got a similar contract from the State Dept. in August for $284,000. Lots of knives and forks.

The silverware will go around the globe to embassies around the world. A State Dept. official tells us with 400 locations, they have to constantly replenish and add silverware to the existing stock.