EXCLUSIVE
The U.S. State Department is out to entertain the world, and when it comes to silverware it's sparing no expense.
Lenox Holdings just snagged a State Dept. contract for $71.7k to provide "elegant yet graceful formal table settings that reflect American standards ... for official entertaining of foreign dignitaries."
Lenox carves "Embassy Scroll" patterns on the handles.
The company got a similar contract from the State Dept. in August for $284,000. Lots of knives and forks.
The silverware will go around the globe to embassies around the world. A State Dept. official tells us with 400 locations, they have to constantly replenish and add silverware to the existing stock.