Floyd Mayweather Takes Picture With Fan At Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather And Mariah Carey DIVAS LIVE!

2/16/2017 6:39 AM PST

Two super famous people -- with two huge egos -- both hit up the Staples Center to see the Clippers Wednesday night. So, guess which star asked the other for a photo?!

Mariah Carey asked Floyd Mayweather!!!!

0216-mariah-carey-floyd-mayweather-instagram-01

In fact, she also brought her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, over to Floyd's courtside seats and made him take the pic! 

Mariah eventually went back to her seat and got featured on the Jumbotron -- when they played a Mariah Carey song in the arena!

﻿By the way ... the Clippers beat the Hawks 99-84.

