Harrison Ford Back in Cockpit ... This Time a Jet!!!

Harrison Ford's back in the cockpit just days after a dangerous landing that triggered an FAA investigation.

Harrison jumped into a Cessna 680 two-engine jet -- with a co-pilot in tow -- and went wheels up Thursday at Santa Monica Airport.

Just 3 days ago Harrison either misjudged the runway or was completely out of position when he landed on the taxiway at John Wayne Airport.

Photogs got Harrison arriving at the airport and he oddly laughed off the episode.

The FAA's investigating the 74-year-old, but that could take a while.