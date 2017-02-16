Paul & Ringo Beatles, Eagles and Hanks, Oh My! Legendary Dinner Party

If Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Tom Hanks and Dave Grohl go out for dinner -- as they did Wednesday night in Santa Moncia -- who picks up the tab?

The legends came together with their wives at Giorgio Baldi for what has to be the most hall of fameiest meal ever. Think about it -- Beatles, Eagles, Nirvana ... plus Forrest freakin' Gump!

BTW ... it's a trick question. No one in their right mind would charge such a legendary table, we're guessing.

And for good measure ... Martin Short with Maya Rudolph were also in the the restaurant. Basically, it was a tourist's wet dream.