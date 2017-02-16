EXCLUSIVE
Tiffany Trump did not deserve the pariah treatment she got at NY Fashion Week ... this according to the designer who threw the show.
Philipp Plein is incredulous 2 fashion editors who were sitting next to the 23-year-old got up and left when they realized they were sitting next to President Trump's daughter.
He feels for her that photos circulated of empty seats in a primo location.
Hate the man, he says that's everyone's right ... but hating the daughter is just plain hateful.
Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl— Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017