Tiffany Trump She Shouldn't Have Been Humiliated At My Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Trump did not deserve the pariah treatment she got at NY Fashion Week ... this according to the designer who threw the show.

Philipp Plein is incredulous 2 fashion editors who were sitting next to the 23-year-old got up and left when they realized they were sitting next to President Trump's daughter.

He feels for her that photos circulated of empty seats in a primo location.

Hate the man, he says that's everyone's right ... but hating the daughter is just plain hateful.