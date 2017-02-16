Tiffany Trump She Shouldn't Have Been Humiliated At My Fashion Show

2/16/2017 12:50 AM PST
Tiffany Trump did not deserve the pariah treatment she got at NY Fashion Week ... this according to the designer who threw the show.

Philipp Plein is incredulous 2 fashion editors who were sitting next to the 23-year-old got up and left when they realized they were sitting next to President Trump's daughter.

He feels for her that photos circulated of empty seats in a primo location.

Hate the man, he says that's everyone's right ... but hating the daughter is just plain hateful.