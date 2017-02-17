Drake Hold Up, London ... I Still Have Some Surprises for You!

Drake dropped a huge surprise on a relatively small group of people Thursday night in London when he put in some work ... on what was supposed to be his day off.

Drake's been over there for a bunch of shows -- including a 2 night sold-out run at the 20k capacity O2 Arena. Thursday night though he rolled up to XOYO club, which only holds 800, and hopped onstage. The only people on the bill were Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg and UK rhymer Nafe Smallz ... so ticket holders got a sweet deal!

Drizzy kept his rager going later at Paper nightclub. He also grabbed the mic there and dropped about $30k on vodka and Dom for his crew.

Champagne Papi comin' thru!