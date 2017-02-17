Kandi Burruss I'm All For a NeNe Leakes Comeback

EXCLUSIVE

Kandi Burruss insists she's down for the return of NeNe Leakes on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' ... even if NeNe's already cranking up the drama.

We got Kandi Thursday at LAX where she refused to clap back at NeNe. Remember, she talked some serious trash on anyone who doesn't want her back on the show.

Word is several cast members aren't thrilled about NeNe's season 10 comeback after a nearly 2-year hiatus. Kandi's clearly taking the high road -- for now -- even when it comes to choosing between NeNe and Kim Zolciak.