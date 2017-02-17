Roman Polanski's Rape Victim Rape is Not the End of the World

Roman Polanski's rape victim, Samantha Geimer, says she's sick of victims' rights advocates and others trying to paint her as a pathetic creature ... she's fine and doesn't think rape necessarily destroys lives.

Geimer, who was 13 when Polanski raped her 40 years ago, is solidly in favor of the famed director regaining his full freedom. TMZ broke the story, Polanski's lawyer is going back to court next week, asking a judge to recall the fugitive warrant and rule his client did his time under the plea deal.

Geimer says all she seems to encounter are people who don't want her to be ok, to serve their agenda.