Bey, Jay & Solange Family Party Time, the NOLA Way ... No Drama

Beyonce, Jay Z and Solange reunited in New Orleans -- Mardi Gras style -- and this time it was a family friendly affair.

Jay and Bey were on Solange's home turf Sunday ... taking in a parade through the French Quarter. Beyonce showed off her belly full of twins from a balcony -- and although there were tons of Mardi Gras beads ... Blue Ivy and Solange's son, Julez, were also there.

Translation: NO Bourbon Street bacchanalia ... or boobs.

The whole fam gathered on an upper floor, and if they took an elevator ... it clearly went better this time around.