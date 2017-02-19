TMZ

Lil Wayne Beats Out Birdman's Cash Money Party With LeBron's Help

Lil Wayne Dwarfs Birdman's Cash Money Party With LeBron's Assist!!!

2/19/2017 10:04 AM PST
Lil Wayne can't lose when he's got LeBron James on his team -- even when he's squaring off with Birdman.

Wayne got a bunch of Cash Money artists --technically Birdman's artists -- to flock to his NBA All-Star weekend shindig Saturday in New Orleans to celebrate Cash Money Records' 20th anniversary ... leaving Birdman's party relatively empty.

Weezy even reunited with Juvenille, B.G. and Turk for a Hot Boys performance ... intro'd by LeBron.

0219-lebron-21-savage-lil-wayne-juvenile-INSTAGRAM-04Other celeb guests included DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage and (almost) Future -- who got bounced for bringing more thanb 30 people to the joint when it was already at full capacity. 

As we reported ... Wayne and Birdman had planned separate parties in NOLA this weekend, with no plans to cross paths.

Looks like Wayne walked away with a W here. The war continues ... 

