Angelina Jolie Cooking & Eating Spiders!

Angelina Jolie ain't whipping up any boring meatloaf for her brood ... instead she fries up a nice fat, juicy tarantula!

"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

Angie did a big interview with the BBC to talk about her divorce, politics and raising her 6 kids. It was shot in Cambodia, and she decided to teach the reporter about local cuisine ... including crickets, scorpions and spiders.

She admits it's an acquired taste, but she's clearly way into it now.

It's either disgusting or awesome ... or awesomely disgusting.