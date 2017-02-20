Shia LaBeouf Trump Protest Cam Back Up & Running New Mexico Cops Check In

Exclusive Details

Shia LaBeouf's back in the Donald Trump protest biz after turning on his webcam in Albuquerque ... where cops are NOT anticipating the kinda violence the display sparked in NYC.

APD tells us officers checked in with Shia on Sunday to let him know they would protect his First Amendment rights, but they wouldn't assign any special patrols for the display ... as NYPD did last month.

Shia and his partners, artists Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner, reopened their "He will not divide us" protest Saturday -- the cam is now perched on The Historic El Rey Theater. It's near a downtown police station, so cops say they'd be able to react quickly IF anything happens.

So far, doesn't seem like this will be the lightning rod it was when it shut down 10 days ago -- people are much more laid back, even while protesting, in New Mexico.