Viral NBA Fan Katherine Taylor Joins OnlyFans

The woman who made headlines for photobombing Stephen Curry at an NBA game is making a no-brainer business move -- she's joining OnlyFans.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Katherine Taylor went viral back in March when she was spotted cheering on the action in a low-cut top at the Warriors' home contest against the Milwaukee Bucks -- and a ton of horny hoop fans rushed to social media to track down her identity, which didn't take long.

The admiration got to the point where Taylor's "luxury girlfriend" service was bombarded with so many requests, she had to increase her rate to $1,500 an hour (a $600 increase).

Now, Taylor's looking to rake in even more dough with her growing popularity ... by launching a profile on the subscription-based platform.

We're told the content will be much more than just nudity ... as Taylor wants to give fans an inside look at her daily life.

The California-based beauty is charging $5.99 a month ... which was by design, as she understands not everybody's got an extra stack and a half lying around to hang out with her in person.

Taylor tells us she's more excited for the challenges of providing content than the financial gain that'll come with it ... as OF gives her the freedom to do whatever she wants, when her other gig has more obstacles.

