Chris Brown Karrueche Gets Restraining Order He Threatened to Kill Me

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Brown has been ordered to stay clear of ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal docs saying he vowed to kill her and he's beaten her up before ... TMZ has learned.

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris "told a few people that he was going to kill me." She then says Chris told the friends if he can't have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to "take me out" and "threatened to shoot me."

Karrueche also says several years ago Chris "punched me in my stomach twice," and "pushed me down the stairs." This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

The legal docs also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them.

She worries he's now putting action behind his words, and that's why she got the restraining order.

A few weeks ago Chris posted this video, which tracks with Karrueche's claim Chris was telling friends if he couldn't have her no one could.

The domestic violence restraining order requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother.

We reached out multiple times to Chris' rep ... so far no word back.