Malia Obama Just Another Face On Ultimate Rich Kids' Ski Trip

Malia Obama is on an Aspen vacay that will absolutely make you HATE your life when you see who she's posing with in what has to be the richie richiest photo of all time.

Here's the answer key for who's who in this shot, taken last weekend at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen:

1. Malia

2. Elizabeth Tisch, daughter of NY Giants co-owner Steve Tisch

3. Audrey Kotick, daughter of Activision/Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick (think Call of Duty money)

4. Fashion designer Monique Lhuillier

5. Jamie Tisch, ex-wife of Steve

6. Tom Bugbee, Monique Lhuillier's husband

7. Holden Tisch, daughter of Steve

8. Zachary Tisch, son of Steve

9. Tassilo von Furstenberg, grandson of Diane von Furstenberg

When President Obama's daughter is the "poor" kid at the table, you KNOW you can't sit with them.