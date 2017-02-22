'Dear White People' Star New Show is NOT Anti-White

EXCLUSIVE

Tessa Thompson's got a message for anyone cancelling their Netflix membership over a new series that eyes racial tension through various lenses -- stop being silly.

Tessa -- who starred in the "Dear White People" movie -- was out at LAX Tuesday when she defended the upcoming show based on the popular indie film. Tessa's adamant people 86ing their membership is EXACTLY why the new series -- a satirical take on race -- is needed more than ever.

Check it out ... Tessa makes a compelling case.