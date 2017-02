Detroit Lions Player LONGSNAPPIN' In Ancient City ... With a Camel!

Hump, hump ... HIKE!

Check out Detroit Lions longsnapper Jimmy Landes firing around the football -- underneath a camel -- in front of one of the most ancient buildings in the world!

It all went down in front of the Treasury building in Petra -- built by the Arab Nabateans back in 1st century A.D. It's located in modern day Jordan.

FUN FACT -- the outside of the building was also used as the place where the Holy Grail was kept in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."