Honey Boo Boo 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Is Gonna Beat My Sister's Ass!

Kylie Jenner is about to start World War III ... between "Cash Me Ousside" girl and Honey Boo Boo's big sister!

HBB and Pumpkin arrived in NYC Tuesday night and a photog asked what they thought about Danielle Bregoli talking major trash on the Kardashians. Pumpkin's a huge fan of the K Krew, and quickly fired back on their behalf ... until her sis shut her down.

It's pretty hysterical -- Honey Boo Boo quickly warned Pumpkin about Cash Me's quick hands.

Still, 17-year-old Pumpkin vs. 13-year-old Danielle? Place your bets.