Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter I'm a Real Baller After ATV Accident

Maddie Spears has made a comeback rivaling Tom Brady, gettin' a bucket just weeks after being airlifted to the intensive care unit for a life-threatening injury.

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter was shooting hoops at her school's basketball practice and showed no aftereffects. TMZ broke the story, the ATV in which she was riding flipped, trapping her underwater for several minutes.

All's well that ends well.