Ole Miss Football Gets SELF-IMPOSED BOWL BAN ... Yeah, We Messed Up

Ole Miss Football SELF-IMPOSED BOWL BAN ... Yeah, We Messed Up

Breaking News

Ole Miss University just hit its own football team with a 1-year Bowl game ban -- after admitting it broke several NCAA recruiting rules.

School officials -- including head football coach Hugh Freeze -- just copped to 3 definite violations.

1) A football recruit went hunting on land owned by a booster during his visit in 2013.

2) Recruits got illegal lodging, transportation and $235 in free meals between 2014 and 2015

3) The former Ole Miss staff member involved in incident 2 lied to the school about the incident

There's a 4th allegation -- that an Ole Miss staffer paid a recruit between $13k and $15k in cash between 2014 and 2015 ... but the school says it's still investigating the cash payments.

By the way, the alleged recruit did NOT end up attending Ole Miss.

There are more allegations including improper visits and free food to recruits but the school says it is contesting essentially every other claim but the top 4.

Bottom line ... no bowl game for Ole Miss in 2017.