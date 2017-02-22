Sean Kingston Beatdown Migos Skates, Shooter Booked

EXCLUSIVE

Sean Kingston's friend has just been arrested and booked for firing a shot during an altercation Tuesday night in Las Vegas ... and Migos is in the clear ... even though they apparently beat down Sean.

28-year-old Moises Johnson has been booked with discharging a firearm by firing a shot in the air. He was also booked on 3 felony counts for pointing the gun at 3 people. And he was booked on felony possession of a firearm without a permit.

As we reported, our sources say Sean was kicked and stomped on repeatedly by members of Migos. It's unclear what started Tuesday's fight at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Sean has not filed a police report against Migos and that clearly won't happen, because he said on social media Wednesday no one jumped him.