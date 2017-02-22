'This Is Us' Star I'm Dead, But Don't Write Me Off!

The "This Is Us" episode that pissed off so many fans is not necessarily the end for the guy who played -- or plays -- Randall's biological dad, William.

Ron Cephas Jones gave us his take on why fans got so emotional about Tuesday night's episode, where ... SPOILER ALERT ... William dies. Viewers have said it was just too gut-wrenching, even though it was telegraphed for weeks that Ron's terminally ill character was nearing the end.

But check out why Ron's not that depressed about William's passing. The way he sees it, there's nothing fatal about death on the hit show.