Amber Rose Says She's Not Banging Kevin Durant (VIDEO+ PHOTOS)

Amber Rose I'm Not Banging Kevin Durant ... There Was NO Date

EXCLUSIVE

Bad news for Kevin Durant ... he's NOT banging Amber Rose, that's according to Amber ... who says the hookup the whole internet is talking about never happened.

There were reports Amber and Kevin had hit up The Nice Guy together on Tuesday night, and a potential romance -- and maybe even a brand new power couple -- was brewing.

But, when we got Amber (who's really, really attractive) out in L.A. Wednesday night, she smashed rumors that she's smashing the NBA All-Star, saying they just happened to be at the same restaurant.

Hear that? It's the rest of the NBA breathing a sigh of relief.