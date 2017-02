Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out at Trump 'This is a Disaster'

Breaking News

Caitlyn Jenner broke in a big way with President Trump over his intention to lift federal protections on equal access to bathrooms for transgender students.

Caitlyn spoke to Trump "from one Republican to another," calling Trump's move "a disaster." He adds, "You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community."

Jenner ends with a simple overture ... "Call me."