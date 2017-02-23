Fabolous Drops $40k To Fix Rotten Mouth

EXCLUSIVE

Fabolous ﻿has put his money where his mouth is by dropping $40k to fix his teeth, and the before and after pics show it was worth every penny.

Loso has rapped about the chip in his front tooth on 2001's “Right Now & Later On," and hinted he'd get it fixed, and that's just part of his dental woes.

He went full dental just before New York Fashion week and left with a set of 10 new veneers on his top grill.

NY dentist Mojgan Fajiram usually charges around $4k per veneer, so it definitely adds up.

As for the timing... we're told Fab wanted to treat himself to a belated 39th birthday gift.