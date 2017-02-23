Shia LaBeouf Turns Off Protest Cam After Gunshots Report

Exclusive Details

Shia LaBeouf is taking extreme caution when it comes to violence around his Trump protest webcam -- he shut it down as soon as gunshots were reported nearby.

Cops tell us there was a report of shots fired around 2:51 AM in downtown Albuquerque. The location was just one block away from The Historic El Rey Theater where LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner's protest installation opened this week.

Shia tweeted, "We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount."

Better safe than sorry, but police say they didn't find anyone with a gun at the location, and gave the all clear. As it turns out, no one was in front of the camera at that time anyway.

As of 6:50 AM PT ... the camera is still down. It's unclear when they'll flip the switch again.