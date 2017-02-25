Mia Khalifa Says Jameis Winston Isn't Sexist, But Isn't Smart (VIDEO)

Mia Khalifa Hey Ladies, Jameis Winston's Not Sexist ... He's Just Not That Smart

Ex-porn star turned sports blogger Mia Khalifa says everyone piling on Jameis Winston's comments needs to CALM DOWN ... saying the dude isn't sexist, he's just not great with words.

Khalifa shot to fame as the #1 adult star on PornHub a couple years ago (she's still ranked #2 even in retirement), and is a HUGE Florida State fan ... probably the hottest FSU fan on earth.

She's a sports blogger now, and when we asked her if she took any offense to Winston's statements, she backed up her QB, but also threw a couple shots his way.

"Maybe he shoulda stayed that extra year."

