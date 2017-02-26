The Oscars 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture, But 'La La' Gets Trophy In HUGE Screw Up!!

Breaking News

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway pulled a Steve Harvey -- announcing "La La Land" won Best Picture, when it was really supposed to go to "Moonlight" ... and the fallout was hysterical.

In the greatest Oscars ending ever ... Warren and Faye called the 'La La' crew up on stage -- and they were several minutes into their acceptance speeches before someone figured out the massive screw up.

If you missed it you gotta see how it played out -- stage managers looked like Keystone Cops running around onstage. To their credit, the 'La La' folks graciously handed over their Oscars when the "Moonlight" cast and crew came up.

As for what went wrong? Watch ... Warren's explanation is an instant Hollywood classic, but basically he and Faye were handed the wrong card -- the one for Emma Stone's Best Actress win ... which had been handed out just before Best Picture.

And get this -- Leo DiCaprio is somehow involved. Best we can tell ... he walked off the stage holding Emma's envelope after her acceptance speech. We don't know what happened backstage, but somehow that card ended up in Warren and Faye's hands.

You are not alone, Steve Harvey.