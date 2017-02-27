Amanda Bynes Sayonara, Probation!

Amanda Bynes has a HUGE reason to celebrate this weekend ... we've learned she's finally off probation.

Amanda's lawyer tells TMZ ... the actress' probation for her 2014 DUI case ended Friday. You'll recall she was busted for driving under the influence of Adderall.

We're told life is good for Amanda right now. She's still attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and is currently working on a fashion line she plans to debut later this year.

Move over, Britney ... there's another great comeback.