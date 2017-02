Howie Mandel to Nick Cannon Please Come Back!!!

Howie Mandel did everything but drop to his knees ... begging Nick Cannon to return as host of "America's Got Talent."

Howie -- 1 of 4 judges on the talent show -- made a passionate plea Sunday at LAX. Howie's pretty damn adamant -- Nick's the heart and soul of the show.

TMZ broke the story ... Nick quit 'AGT' after learning NBC was on the verge of firing him for a harmless joke he made on Showtime.