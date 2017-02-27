'Moonlight' Star Best Picture Screwup Made Win More Exciting!

EXCLUSIVE

"Moonlight" star Ashton Sanders says everything happens for a reason ... INCLUDING that epic Best Picture screwup at the Oscars.

Ashton -- who plays the teenage version of the main character -- was getting the hell outta la la land Monday at LAX ... when we asked if the mistaken announcement put a damper on his movie's win.

Unlike many others in and out of Hollywood, Ashton's embracing the ultimate awkward moment! He also explains why the win marks a turning point in the movie industry.