'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Cops Seeking Friend After Brutal Fight Footage

EXCLUSIVE

Cops are on the hunt for "Cash Me Ousside" girl Danielle Bregoli's friend, who got into a fight, captured on video.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ it needs the public's help to identify the black female in the photo ... released by the Sheriffs. TMZ broke the story ... the unidentified girl was seen in video slamming and punching another woman Saturday night in Lake Worth, FL.

The girl in Danielle's crew is allegedly the same one who threw ice cream at another lady earlier that night. We're told Danielle is cooperating with the cops in their search.