Kodak Black 'There He Go' ... Back to Jail

Kodak Black is back behind bars for violating the terms of his house arrest and probation ... 3 months after he'd been released from lockup.

Kodak was booked into Broward County Jail Tuesday after a court hearing, where the judge found he violated a number of conditions of his probation.

Law enforcement sources tell us Kodak failed to complete an anger management program, and left his house without permission at least 2 times. We're told at least 1 of those trips was to a strip club.

Kodak walked out of jail back in December. He'd been serving time for drug and sexual conduct charges. The first single he dropped when he got out was, "There He Go." Should be quite the sing-along in jail tonight.