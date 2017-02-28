Ralphie May Ex Claims He Got Rough During Sex 'Feel the Pain, Bitch!'

Ralphie May's estranged wife says he's sexually abusive, suicidal, and so drug-addled he can't be alone with their kids ... according to court docs.

Lahna Turner claims Ralphie's gotten more aggressive and threatening recently in the fallout of their pending divorce ... due to frustration over monitored visits with their 2 kids.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Turner says he's been physically abusive, and it spread to the bedroom when they tried to reconcile in 2015. Turner says they were having sex, but after asking him to stop, he persisted and said, "You need to feel pain, bitch!"

She also claims Ralphie insults her, threatens to kill himself, abuses drugs ... in front of their 2 kids -- and she's afraid he'll take them out of the country without permission.

Turner requested a restraining order, which was only partially granted. The judge denied her request for Ralphie to stay 100 yards away, but he is barred from harassing her.

Ralphie's reps had no comment, "due to legal constraints."