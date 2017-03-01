Amar'e Stoudemire: Gay Players In Locker Room Scare Me ... 'I'll Shower Across the Street' (VIDEO)

Breaking News
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire got downright homophobic when asked how he'd feel about a gay player on his team -- "I'm going to shower across the street."
Stoudemire -- who's currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League -- was doing an interview with an Israeli media outlet when he was asked if he'd have a problem with a gay teammate.
Most players said they wouldn't have an issue at all ... until Amar'e.
"I'm going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner and and I'm going to drive ... take a different route to the gym."
The reporter said, "You're joking?"
Amar'e replied ... "There's always a truth within a joke."