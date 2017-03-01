The Oscars Fire the PWC Accountants Behind Best Pic Fail

Exclusive Details

The PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who were responsible for the biggest Academy Awards flub of all time won't make the mistake again ... because they've been booted from working future Oscars.

The film academy president says Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz have been permanently relieved of their duties of handing out the award envelopes. As we reported ... Brian was the guy who handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for Best Picture, possibly because he was distracted while tweeting like crazy.

Sources close to PWC tell us ... Brian and Martha are still keeping their jobs with the firm, and won't face any further punishment. We're told Brian and Martha are devastated over the screwup, but call it an "honest mistake."

Our sources also say Brian's use of social media was approved and actually encouraged by the Academy.