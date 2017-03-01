The Game I Got Roses for Nicki ... Out of Love or Her Rap Grave?

The Game better not catch anyone speaking ill of Nicki Minaj﻿ -- he jumped to her defense, but he might also be acknowledging she got crushed by Remy Ma.

We got Game Tuesday night leaving 1 OAK on the Sunset Strip, and he came out so strong in support of Nicki ... our camera guy might have wet himself. But when we brought up Remy's devastating diss track ... Game's tone changed. We think.

Hard to tell, but he might have just handed over flowers for Nicki's metaphoric tombstone. Or he's just trying to get some. Both would be appropriate.