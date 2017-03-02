J Lo Hidden Hills Estate in Escrow ... At Long Last

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of closing a deal to sell her Hidden Hills estate -- and she settled for a way lower price than she originally wanted 2 years ago ... TMZ has learned.

J Lo's 9 bed, 12 bath gated mega mansion is currently in escrow with a buyer repped by Emil Hartoonian of The Agency ... who we're told got it for around $10 mil.

She moved in back in 2010, and first listed the place in 2015 for about $17 mil. The property's gone on and off the market since, and dropped in price as well.

Now, it looks like J Lo might finally seal the deal with the help of her real estate agent, Brett Lawyer. Remember, she just swooped a sweet new pad in Bel-Air last year ... so, it's high time to dump the other spot.

Someone's getting a sweet crib -- 3 plus acres, private theater, gym, and of course ... a J Lo-used dance and recording studio.