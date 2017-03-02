Nancy Kerrigan on Tonya Harding Movie -- 'Nobody Consulted Me' (VIDEO)

Nancy Kerrigan On Tonya Harding Movie: 'Nobody Consulted Me'

Nancy Kerrigan says she's been kept WAY out of the loop by the producers of the new Tonya Harding movie ... telling TMZ Sports, "Nobody consulted me."

The Olympic figure skater says she has nothing to do with "I, Tonya" ... the Margot Robbie project that will focus on Harding's involvement in the 1994 attack on Kerrigan.

What's interesting ... sources tell TMZ Sports Nancy's camp had reached out to producers to try and get an early copy of the script to see how Kerrigan is portrayed. We're told that didn't happen.

By the way, the role of Kerrigan will be played by Caitlin Carver -- but Kerrigan has said she will NOT see the film.

Believe her?