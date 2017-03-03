Gloria Steinem Emma Watson Doesn't Need a Bra To Be a REAL Feminist

EXCLUSIVE

Feminists like Emma Watson can wear anything they f***ing want, according to the queen of feminists ... Gloria Steinem.

We got Gloria at LAX Thursday and asked about her pal, Emma Watson, getting feminist shamed for showing too much boob for a Vanity Fair photo shoot.

Steinem was so amused by the criticism, she laughed heartily before annihilating Watson's haters.