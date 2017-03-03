EXCLUSIVE
Feminists like Emma Watson can wear anything they f***ing want, according to the queen of feminists ... Gloria Steinem.
We got Gloria at LAX Thursday and asked about her pal, Emma Watson, getting feminist shamed for showing too much boob for a Vanity Fair photo shoot.
Steinem was so amused by the criticism, she laughed heartily before annihilating Watson's haters.
Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.