Hillary Clinton Email Stories Don't Bother Me ... If They're Pence's Emails!

Hillary Clinton must have been laughing her ass off -- on the inside -- when she boarded a flight and opened a newspaper to see it was Mike Pence's emails making headlines now.

You guys, my friend is on the same plane as Hillary Clinton. Zoom in on the title of the article she's looking at. pic.twitter.com/356oE9uT0s — J👏🏻O👏🏻H👏🏻N (@thelastwalt) March 3, 2017

The pic shows HRC flying commercial, and reading the USA Today cover story about the VP using his personal email for state biz, and getting hacked, back when he was Governor of Indiana.

Finally, an email story she can read without crying.