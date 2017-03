John Legend Sessions Has to Go! Russia's Not the Only Problem

John Legend ain't buying what Jeff Sessions is selling, and says the Attorney General used the wrong "RE" word when he recused himself from investigating President Trump's campaign.

Legend was fired up in Bev Hills when we asked him about Sessions saying his meetings with Russia's ambassador were totally innocent. John insists the A.G. should have resigned, and not only because of Russia.

Something tells us Sen. Elizabeth Warren would give this John Legend performance a standing O.